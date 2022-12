The Independent published this video item, entitled “North West pretends to shave Kim Kardashian’s eyebrows off in prank” – below is their description.

North West has been pulling pranks on her mum, Kim Kardashian, in a new TikTok video that shows the nine-year-old ‘shaving her eyebrows off’.

The youngster can be seen clutching a razor, before pretending to hack at the 42-year-old’s brows as she slept.

“North, this is not funny,” Kim replied upon seeing the ‘result’ of her new, thinner look.

Of course, the reaction would’ve been a whole lot worse had she of actually done it to the Skims founder, but the filter she used is very realistic.

Watch more from Independent TV: https://www.independent.co.uk/tv/editors-picks

Click here to subscribe to The Independent: https://bit.ly/Subscribe-to-Independent

About The Independent:

Making Change Happen. The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

Connect with The Independent:

Check out our full video catalog: https://www.youtube.com/c/theindependent/videos

Videos, daily editorial and more: http://www.theindy.com

Click here to get the best of The Independent daily: https://www.independent.co.uk/newsletters

Like The Independent on Facebook: https://www.fb.com/TheIndependentOnline

Follow The Independent on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Independent

Follow The Independent on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the.independent

Download the iOS & Android app: https://www.independent.co.uk/subscribe/app

Help to support truly independent journalism. Every dollar you contribute will directly fund additional special reports and investigations from a free-thinking, award-winning newsroom you can trust – https://www.independent.co.uk/donations

Subscribe to Independent Premium for exclusive content & live events: https://bit.ly/2MiOONB

The Independent YouTube Channel