North West pretends to shave Kim Kardashian’s eyebrows off in prank

by
North west pretends to shave kim kardashian's eyebrows off in prank

The Independent published this video item, entitled “North West pretends to shave Kim Kardashian’s eyebrows off in prank” – below is their description.

North West has been pulling pranks on her mum, Kim Kardashian, in a new TikTok video that shows the nine-year-old ‘shaving her eyebrows off’.

The youngster can be seen clutching a razor, before pretending to hack at the 42-year-old’s brows as she slept.

“North, this is not funny,” Kim replied upon seeing the ‘result’ of her new, thinner look.

Of course, the reaction would’ve been a whole lot worse had she of actually done it to the Skims founder, but the filter she used is very realistic.

Watch more from Independent TV: https://www.independent.co.uk/tv/editors-picks

Click here to subscribe to The Independent: https://bit.ly/Subscribe-to-Independent

About The Independent:

Making Change Happen. The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

Connect with The Independent:

Check out our full video catalog: https://www.youtube.com/c/theindependent/videos

Videos, daily editorial and more: http://www.theindy.com

Click here to get the best of The Independent daily: https://www.independent.co.uk/newsletters

Like The Independent on Facebook: https://www.fb.com/TheIndependentOnline

Follow The Independent on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Independent

Follow The Independent on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the.independent

Download the iOS & Android app: https://www.independent.co.uk/subscribe/app

Help to support truly independent journalism. Every dollar you contribute will directly fund additional special reports and investigations from a free-thinking, award-winning newsroom you can trust – https://www.independent.co.uk/donations

Subscribe to Independent Premium for exclusive content & live events: https://bit.ly/2MiOONB

The Independent YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - The Independent

The Independent is a British online newspaper. It was established in 1986 as a national morning printed paper. Nicknamed the Indy, it began as a broadsheet and changed to tabloid format in 2003. The last printed edition was published on Saturday 26 March 2016, leaving only the online edition.

Recent from The Independent:

Live: Hong Kong celebrates New Year’s Eve with light show

Category: News

Live: New Zealand welcomes 2023 with light show

Category: Construction, News

Drone footage shows stunning, snowy aftermath of Buffalo blizzard

Category: News

In This Story: Kim Kardashian West

Kimberley Kardashian West (Nee Kardashian) is commonly known as Kim Kardashian West.

A Brief Biography

Having originally risen to fame as a stylist of Paris Hilton, and then gained some notoriety after a sex tape featuring her was leaked; she rose to fame primarily after featuring in a television show At Home With the Kardashians alongside her other family members.

One of the first social media Influencers, Kardashian has ammassed a huge global following on platforms like Instagram.

Her marriage to famous rapper, Kanye West, make the couple one of the most famous on the globe.

Kim Kardashian West News

News related to Kim Kardashian West will be placed below, with the most recent items nearest to the top.

3 Recent Items: Kim Kardashian West

Why Kim Kardashian Started Drinking at 42

Category: Entertainment, Mergers & Acquisitions

The BIGGEST Kardashian Moments of 2022

Category: Entertainment

Kim Kardashian Breaks Down About Co-Parenting with Kanye West

Category: Entertainment, Media

In This Story: TikTok

TikTok, known in China as Douyin, is a Chinese video-sharing social networking service owned by ByteDance, a Beijing-based Internet technology company founded in 2012 by Zhang Yiming. It is used to create short music, lip-sync, dance, comedy and talent videos of 3 to 15 seconds, and short looping videos of 3 to 60 seconds.

ByteDance first launched Douyin for the Chinese market in September 2016. Later, TikTok was launched in 2017 for iOS and Android in most markets outside of mainland China; however, it only became available worldwide, including the United States, after merging with another Chinese social media service Musical.ly on 2 August 2018.

Download #Ad

3 Recent Items: TikTok

Remembering legendary newswoman Barbara Walters | GMA

Category: Entertainment

Joy Behar remembering Barabara Walters on ‘The View’ | GMA

Category: Entertainment

How to keep kids and families safe as they head back to school | GMA

Category: Entertainment

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.