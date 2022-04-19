NBC News published this video item, entitled “Non-Profit Delivers $100,000 Of Critical Supplies To Ukrainian Hospital” – below is their description.
There have been 147 attacks on health care facilities inside Ukraine as the U.N. warns of a growing humanitarian crisis with access to food and medical care as the top concern. Hear from the head of a non-profit that recently hand-delivered $100,000 of supplies to a hospital within the war zone.NBC News YouTube Channel
