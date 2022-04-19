Non-Profit Delivers $100,000 Of Critical Supplies To Ukrainian Hospital

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

NBC News published this video item, entitled “Non-Profit Delivers $100,000 Of Critical Supplies To Ukrainian Hospital” – below is their description.

There have been 147 attacks on health care facilities inside Ukraine as the U.N. warns of a growing humanitarian crisis with access to food and medical care as the top concern. Hear from the head of a non-profit that recently hand-delivered $100,000 of supplies to a hospital within the war zone.

About This Source - NBC News

NBC News is the news division of the American broadcast television network NBC.

NBC News aired the first, regularly scheduled news program in American broadcast television history on February 21, 1940.

Ukraine is a large country in Eastern Europe known for its Orthodox churches, Black Sea coastline and forested mountains. Its capital, Kiev, features the gold-domed St. Sophia’s Cathedral, with 11th-century mosaics and frescoes. Overlooking the Dnieper River is the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, a Christian pilgrimage site housing Scythian tomb relics and catacombs containing mummified Orthodox monks.

