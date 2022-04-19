This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

NBC News published this video item, entitled “Non-Profit Delivers $100,000 Of Critical Supplies To Ukrainian Hospital” – below is their description.

There have been 147 attacks on health care facilities inside Ukraine as the U.N. warns of a growing humanitarian crisis with access to food and medical care as the top concern. Hear from the head of a non-profit that recently hand-delivered $100,000 of supplies to a hospital within the war zone. NBC News YouTube Channel

