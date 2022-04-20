This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

DW News published this video item, entitled “‘No need to attack Germany’: social democrat defends German Chancellor’s stance on Ukraine | DW News” – below is their description.

Ralf Stegner, member of the Social Democrats in Germany, speaks to DW about Chancellor Olaf Scholz’ stance on Ukraine. The Chancellor appeared to deflect criticism about his country’s hesitance to deliver heavy weapons to Ukraine in a short speech in Berlin on Tuesday. In his statement, Scholz said that, although the German army, the Bundeswehr, did not have much left to offer Ukraine, his government was supporting German arms manufacturers financially. “We have asked the German arms industry to tell us which material it can supply in the near future,” Scholz said, adding that Berlin was coordinating with Kyiv over what Ukraine needs and would supply the funding needed. DW News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.