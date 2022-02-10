Guardian News published this video item, entitled “‘No choice but to step aside’: Cressida Dick resigns as Met police chief” – below is their description.

The head of London’s Metropolitan police, Cressida Dick, said on Thursday she is resigning after a string of controversies that undermined public confidence in the force. London mayor Sadiq Khan had recently threatened to oust Dick from her role, saying she was not doing enough to reform the force and tackle growing accusations of misogyny and racism in the organisation. Dick, in charge since 2017 – and the first woman to lead Scotland Yard – said it was with ‘deep sadness’ that it had become clear Khan ‘no longer has sufficient confidence in my leadership’.

