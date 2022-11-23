NBC News published this video item, entitled “Nightly News Full Broadcast – Nov. 22” – below is their description.
Army veteran Richard Fierro, Club Q hero who stopped shooter, speaks out; News helicopter crashes in Charlotte, killing pilot and meteorologist; Thanksgiving traffic accidents could hit a new high, experts warn; and more on tonight’s broadcast.
00:00 Intro
01:22 Nightclub shooting hero speaks out
05:17 Deadly news helicopter crash
06:44 Supreme Court rules on Trump’s taxes
07:02 Tripledemic fears ahead of holidays
08:58 Busy holiday travel crush underway
10:47 Inside Syria’s ISIS security emergency
13:09 Black Friday deals still worth it?
14:58 Bird strike on U.S. military plane
15:15 Corporate landlords threaten evictions
18:44 Unseen legend behind the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade floatsNBC News YouTube Channel
