Nightly news full broadcast - nov. 22

Army veteran Richard Fierro, Club Q hero who stopped shooter, speaks out; News helicopter crashes in Charlotte, killing pilot and meteorologist; Thanksgiving traffic accidents could hit a new high, experts warn; and more on tonight’s broadcast.

00:00 Intro

01:22 Nightclub shooting hero speaks out

05:17 Deadly news helicopter crash

06:44 Supreme Court rules on Trump’s taxes

07:02 Tripledemic fears ahead of holidays

08:58 Busy holiday travel crush underway

10:47 Inside Syria’s ISIS security emergency

13:09 Black Friday deals still worth it?

14:58 Bird strike on U.S. military plane

15:15 Corporate landlords threaten evictions

18:44 Unseen legend behind the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade floats

About This Source - NBC News

NBC News is the news division of the American broadcast television network NBC.

NBC News aired the first, regularly scheduled news program in American broadcast television history on February 21, 1940.

