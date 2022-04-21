Nightly News Full Broadcast – April 20

by

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

NBC News published this video item, entitled “Nightly News Full Broadcast – April 20” – below is their description.

Justice Department to appeal after travel mask mandate overturned, Ukrainian commander in Mariupol pleads for help against Russia, and Florida Senate votes to eliminate Disney’s self-governing authority and tax breaks.

00:00 Intro

01:25 Justice Dept. appealing travel mask ruling

05:08 Ukraine making last stand in Mariupol

07:28 Florida lawmakers take aim at Disney

09:39 “Rust” producers fined for fatal shooting

11:32 NYC’s all-female cold case squad

15:24 Netflix stock plunges after subscriber loss

17:16 Prince Harry one-on-one

NBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - NBC News

NBC News is the news division of the American broadcast television network NBC.

NBC News aired the first, regularly scheduled news program in American broadcast television history on February 21, 1940.

Recent from NBC News:

Top Story with Tom Llamas – April 20 | NBC News NOW

Category: News

South Carolina Supreme Court Stays Firing Squad Execution

Category: News

Arizona Wildfires Burn Over 25,000 Acres, Forcing Thousands To Evacuate

Category: News

In This Story: Florida

Florida is the southeasternmost U.S. state, with the Atlantic on one side and the Gulf of Mexico on the other. It has hundreds of miles of beaches. The city of Miami is known for its Latin-American cultural influences and notable arts scene, as well as its nightlife, especially in upscale South Beach. Orlando is famed for theme parks, including Walt Disney World.

2 Recent Items: Florida

Florida Senate votes to end Disney self-governing l WNT

Category: News

Netflix Considers Ads To Offset Subscriber Losses & Ron DeSantis Punishes Disney | The Daily Show

Category: Entertainment, Media

In This Story: Meghan and Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are officially the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In January 2020, they announced their intention to step back from their role as senior members of the British Royal Family.

5 Recent Items: Meghan and Harry

Prince Harry swerves question when asked whether he misses father and brother | ITV News

Category: News

Prince Harry Speaks On Protecting The Queen & Opens Up About Life In America | Lorraine

Category: Entertainment

Prince Harry: I’m Making Sure the Queen’s ‘Protected’

Category: Entertainment

Reaction To Prince Harry’s Latest Interview & The PMs Speech To The Commons Yesterday | This Morning

Category: Entertainment

Prince Harry: ‘His life is totally distorted now by becoming a Kardashian-type figure’

Category: News

In This Story: NBC

The National Broadcasting Company is an American English-language commercial broadcast television and radio network which is the flagship property of and owned by Comcast. The network is headquartered at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, with additional major offices near Los Angeles, and Chicago.

2 Recent Items: NBC

Top Story with Tom Llamas – April 20 | NBC News NOW

Category: News

South Carolina Supreme Court Stays Firing Squad Execution

Category: News

In This Story: Netflix

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is an American technology and media services provider and production company headquartered in Los Gatos, California. Netflix was founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph in Scotts Valley, California.

6 Recent Items: Netflix

Netflix Turns To In-Show Ads To Increase Revenue

Category: Entertainment, Media

New Jersey Kicks Off Recreational Weed Sales, French President Shows Off Chest Hair | Tonight Show

Category: Entertainment, Media

‘We knew it was heading this direction’ on Netflix subscriber loss: analyst | ABCNL

Category: Media, News

Netflix Considers Ads To Offset Subscriber Losses & Ron DeSantis Punishes Disney | The Daily Show

Category: Entertainment, Media

Netflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop

Category: Media, Mergers & Acquisitions, Tech

Netflix Cracks Down On Password Sharing After Losing 200k Subs – IGN The Fix: Entertainment

Category: Gaming, Media

In This Story: Prince Harry

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, KCVO, ADC is a member of the British royal family. As the younger son of Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales, he is sixth in the line of succession to the British throne.

2 Recent Items: Prince Harry

Prince Harry swerves question when asked whether he misses father and brother | ITV News

Category: News

Prince Harry Speaks On Protecting The Queen & Opens Up About Life In America | Lorraine

Category: Entertainment

In This Story: Russia

Russia, or the Russian Federation, is a transcontinental country located in Eastern Europe and Northern Asia. It extends from the Baltic Sea in the west to the Pacific Ocean in the east, and from the Arctic Ocean in the north to the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea in the south.

Russia spans more than one-eighth of the Earth’s inhabited land area, stretching eleven time zones, and bordering 16 sovereign nations. Moscow is the country’s capital.

The Soviet Union was dissolved in 1991 and since 1993 Russia been governed as a federal semi-presidential republic. Russia is a major great power, with the world’s second-most powerful military, and the fourth-highest military expenditure. As a recognised nuclear-weapon state, the country possesses the world’s largest stockpile of nuclear weapons.

3 Recent Items: Russia

‘Our last days’: Ukraine commander in Mariupol appeals for help

Category: News

Ukraine War: Ukraine calls for special talks with Russia to evacuate Mariupol

Category: News

Battle for Donbas: Civilians unable to flee fighting in eastern Ukraine

Category: News

In This Story: Ukraine

Ukraine is a large country in Eastern Europe known for its Orthodox churches, Black Sea coastline and forested mountains. Its capital, Kiev, features the gold-domed St. Sophia’s Cathedral, with 11th-century mosaics and frescoes. Overlooking the Dnieper River is the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, a Christian pilgrimage site housing Scythian tomb relics and catacombs containing mummified Orthodox monks.

2 Recent Items: Ukraine

‘Our last days’: Ukraine commander in Mariupol appeals for help

Category: News

Ukraine War: Ukraine calls for special talks with Russia to evacuate Mariupol

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....