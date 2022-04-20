Nightly News Full Broadcast – April 19

by

NBC News published this video item, entitled “Nightly News Full Broadcast – April 19” – below is their description.

Mixed messages after public transportation mask mandate lifted, Lester Holt interviews former CDC Director Dr. Tom Frieden, and fear in Mariupol as Russia begins its offensive in the Donbas region.

00:00 Intro

01:23 U.S. airlines lift mask mandates

05:14 Mixed messages on mask mandates

07:06 Mariupol on brink of falling to Russia?

09:50 Ukrainians return to Bucha after massacre

11:47 Biden talks inflation ahead of midterms

13:49 New clues in amusement park death

15:43 Prince Harry one-on-one

16:54 Highest mortgage rates in over a decade

18:57 Women taking on more MLB leadership positions

NBC News YouTube Channel

About This Source - NBC News

NBC News is the news division of the American broadcast television network NBC.

NBC News aired the first, regularly scheduled news program in American broadcast television history on February 21, 1940.

