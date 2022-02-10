GBNews published this video item, entitled “Nigel Farage: We could help take pressure off the NHS by giving people tax incentives” – below is their description.
Nigel Farage: We could help take pressure off the NHS by giving people tax incentives to get private medical insurance.
