GBNews published this video item, entitled “Nigel Farage says ‘Hunt was the coup, Sunak is little more than a puppet!'” – below is their description.

‘Hunt was the coup, Sunak is little more than a puppet.’ Nigel Farage joins Dan Wootton to discuss the future of Brexit under the new Conservative Party government, and says if a Swiss-style deal was to happen he would have ‘no choice but to do something’. Watch on TV: Virgin 604, Freesat 216, Sky 512, Freeview 236, YouView 236 Listen on DAB+ Radio GBNews YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.