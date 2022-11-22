Nigel Farage says ‘Hunt was the coup, Sunak is little more than a puppet!’

by
Nigel Farage joins Dan Wootton to discuss the future of Brexit under the new Conservative Party government, and says if a Swiss-style deal was to happen he would have ‘no choice but to do something’.

