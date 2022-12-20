Nigel Farage gives his political round-up of the year

by
Nigel farage gives his political round-up of the year

Nigel Farage says his political hero of 2022 is the Prime Minister of Italy, as he gives his political round-up of the year.

Nigel Farage says his political hero of 2022 is the Prime Minister of Italy, as he gives his political round-up of the year.




