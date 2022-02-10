GBNews published this video item, entitled “Nigel Farage answers your questions in Barrage the Farage!” – below is their description.

‘Most people in politics are guilty of hypocrisy in one way or another’ Nigel Farage answers your questions in Barrage the Farage! #BarrageTheFarage Watch GB News: Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626 Watch on TV: Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626 Listen on DAB+ Radio GBNews YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.