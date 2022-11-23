Nicola Sturgeon’s statement after Supreme Court ruling against Scotland’s independence referendum

The Telegraph published this video item, entitled “Nicola Sturgeon’s statement after Supreme Court ruling against Scotland’s independence referendum” – below is their description.

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon makes a statement following the UK Supreme Court ruling against Scotland’s bid to hold new independence referendum.

The Daily Telegraph, known online as The Telegraph, is a national British daily broadsheet newspaper published in London by Telegraph Media Group and distributed across the United Kingdom and internationally.

In This Story: Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Ferguson Sturgeon is a Scottish politician who is currently serving as the fifth First Minister of Scotland and leader of the Scottish National Party since November 2014. She is the first woman to hold either position.

In This Story: Scotland

Scotland is a country in Western Europe which forms part of the United Kingdom. Its government was joined with that of England’s through the 1707 Acts of Union. A devolved government now administers many of the affairs of the country, though ultimate authority still resides with Westminster. Scotland has a distinct legal system and national sporting associations. 5.2 million people live in Scotland and the largest city in the country is Glasgow, though the capital is Edinburgh where the government sits at the Scottish Parliament opposite Holyrood Palace.

In This Story: UK Supreme Court

The Supreme Court is the final court of appeal in the United Kingdom for civil cases, and for criminal cases from England, Wales and Northern Ireland. It hears cases of the greatest public or constitutional importance affecting the whole population, including disputes relating to devolution.

