Nicola Sturgeon ‘accepts’ Supreme Court ruling against Scottish Parliament holding a second Indyref

by
Nicola sturgeon 'accepts' supreme court ruling against scottish parliament holding a second indyref

GBNews published this video item, entitled “Nicola Sturgeon ‘accepts’ Supreme Court ruling against Scottish Parliament holding a second Indyref” – below is their description.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon makes a statement on the UK Supreme Court ruling against the Scottish Parliament holding a second Independence Referendum.

Watch on TV: Virgin 604, Freesat 216, Sky 512, Freeview 236, YouView 236

Listen on DAB+ Radio

GBNews YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - GBNews

GB News is a free-to-air television and radio news channel in the United Kingdom. The channel is available on Freeview, Freesat, Sky, YouView, Virgin Media and via the internet. Since 4 January 2022, an audio simulcast of the station has been available on DAB+ radio.

Recent from GBNews:

Royal Reporter Kinsey Schofield on a revealing new biography of Queen Elizabeth II

Category: News

Headliners | Sunday 27th November

Category: News

Mark Dolan Tonight | Sunday 27th November

Category: News

In This Story: Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Ferguson Sturgeon is a Scottish politician who is currently serving as the fifth First Minister of Scotland and leader of the Scottish National Party since November 2014. She is the first woman to hold either position.

6 Recent Items: Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon vows to push ahead with ‘de facto’ referendum

Category: News

Nicola Sturgeon knows an independent Scotland would be a disaster, says Mark Dolan

Category: News

Nicola Sturgeon: ‘Voice of Scottish people’ will not be silenced

Category: News

What’s next for Scottish independence after Supreme Court rules on referendum powers?

Category: Legal, News

‘Voice of the Scottish people’ will not be silenced, Sturgeon tells independence rally

Category: News

Scotland denied independence referendum by UK court

Category: News

In This Story: UK Supreme Court

The Supreme Court is the final court of appeal in the United Kingdom for civil cases, and for criminal cases from England, Wales and Northern Ireland. It hears cases of the greatest public or constitutional importance affecting the whole population, including disputes relating to devolution.

2 Recent Items: UK Supreme Court

SNP will treat next UK general election as ‘de facto referendum’, Sturgeon says | ITV News

Category: News

Indyref2: Rachael Hamilton MSP ‘welcomes the decision’ by the UK Supreme Court

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.