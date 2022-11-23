GBNews published this video item, entitled “Nicola Sturgeon ‘accepts’ Supreme Court ruling against Scottish Parliament holding a second Indyref” – below is their description.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon makes a statement on the UK Supreme Court ruling against the Scottish Parliament holding a second Independence Referendum. Watch on TV: Virgin 604, Freesat 216, Sky 512, Freeview 236, YouView 236 Listen on DAB+ Radio GBNews YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.