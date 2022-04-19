NHS urges people to have vital lung cancer checks to help save lives

NHS bosses are calling on people to have vital lung cancer check-ups to help save lives.

A recent trial of mobile testing operations identified cancer in hundreds of people with early signs of lung cancer, enabling treatment to be given.

However official figures show that around two-thirds of people are not accepting the invitations to screenings.

The National Health Service is the publicly funded healthcare system in England, and one of the four National Health Service systems in the United Kingdom. It is the second largest single-payer healthcare system in the world after the Brazilian Sistema Único de Saúde.

The NHS was founded on 5th July 1948. Current annual budget: £134 billion (2019).

