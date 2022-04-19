Sky News published this video item, entitled “NHS urges people to have vital lung cancer checks to help save lives” – below is their description.
NHS bosses are calling on people to have vital lung cancer check-ups to help save lives.
A recent trial of mobile testing operations identified cancer in hundreds of people with early signs of lung cancer, enabling treatment to be given.
However official figures show that around two-thirds of people are not accepting the invitations to screenings.Sky News YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.