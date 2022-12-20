NHS Strike: Ambulance workers made to work in ‘terrible conditions’

Daily Mail published this video item, entitled “NHS Strike: Ambulance workers made to work in ‘terrible conditions'” – below is their description.

NHS Strike: Ambulance workers made to work in ‘terrible conditions’ | Rachel Harrison, GMB’s national secretary told the Health and Social Care Committee on Tuesday that members have been “ignored” over ambulance flow issues for years.

About This Source - Daily Mail

The Daily Mail is a British daily middle-market newspaper and news website published in London in a tabloid format. Founded in 1896, it is the United Kingdom’s highest-circulated daily newspaper.

In This Story: NHS

The National Health Service is the publicly funded healthcare system in England, and one of the four National Health Service systems in the United Kingdom. It is the second largest single-payer healthcare system in the world after the Brazilian Sistema Único de Saúde.

The NHS was founded on 5th July 1948. Current annual budget: £134 billion (2019).

