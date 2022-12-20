NHS staff return to work to find same patients waiting in ambulance for A&E, MPs are told

Rachel Harrison, the national secretary of the GMB union, tells MPs the extent of NHS delays, during a health and social care committee meeting on Tuesday. Harrison told the committee ambulance delays were having a devastating impact on NHS staff as patients were being forced to wait in ambulances for long periods of time. The delays are primarily caused by a shortage of beds in hospitals, often attributed to difficulties in finding care support for patients who are ready to be discharged. Nurses are on strike for the second time in December, calling on the government to issue pay rises and increase funding. The prime minister, Rishi Sunak, responded by saying the strikes could go on for months after ruling out pay offers.

The National Health Service is the publicly funded healthcare system in England, and one of the four National Health Service systems in the United Kingdom. It is the second largest single-payer healthcare system in the world after the Brazilian Sistema Único de Saúde.

The NHS was founded on 5th July 1948. Current annual budget: £134 billion (2019).

Rish Sunak is a British Conservative Party MP, who was originally elected as a Member of Parliament in the Richmond (Yorks) constituency in 2015.

His father-in-law is billionaire founder of Indian IT giant, Infosys, NR Narayana Murthy.

Sunak experienced a meteoric rise, first to be selected for the “safest” Conservative seat in the UK, he would later become the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer in under five years.

Brief Biography Here.

