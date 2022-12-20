GBNews published this video item, entitled “NHS nurse slams lack of negotiations amid NHS crisis” – below is their description.

‘whether or not i agree with the 19%, there hasnt been any negotiations yet.’

NHS Nurse, Same Lees, on why the nursing strikes need to continue.

Watch on TV: Virgin 604, Freesat 216, Sky 512, Freeview 236, YouView 236

Listen on DAB+ Radio

GBNews YouTube Channel