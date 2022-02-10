nzherald.co.nz published this video item, entitled “Ngāti Awa first Iwi to lead Predator Free 2050 | Local Focus” – below is their description.

Korehāhā Whakahau is the first iwi-led project as part of the Predator Free 2050 scheme. Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air.

