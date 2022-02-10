nzherald.co.nz published this video item, entitled “Ngāti Awa first Iwi to lead Predator Free 2050 | Local Focus” – below is their description.
Korehāhā Whakahau is the first iwi-led project as part of the Predator Free 2050 scheme.
Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air.
Full story: https://bit.ly/lf1254
Subscribe and be notified of breaking news: https://goo.gl/LP45jX
Check out our playlists: https://goo.gl/Swd249
Like NZ Herald on Facebook: https://goo.gl/tUC4oq
Follow NZ Herald on Instagram: https://goo.gl/oLicXe
Follow NZ Herald on Twitter: https://goo.gl/Wi6mbvnzherald.co.nz YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.