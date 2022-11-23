Sky News published this video item, entitled “Next election in Scotland will be ‘de-facto referendum’ – Nicola Sturgeon” – below is their description.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says the next general election will be a “de-facto referendum” on Scottish independence. After the Supreme Court rejected a bid for a second referendum, Ms Sturgoen vowed to fight on for “the basic democratic right” to chose Scotland’s future. #scotland #politics #skynews #nicolasturgeon Sky News YouTube Channel

