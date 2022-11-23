Next election in Scotland will be ‘de-facto referendum’ – Nicola Sturgeon

by
Next election in scotland will be 'de-facto referendum' - nicola sturgeon

Sky News published this video item, entitled “Next election in Scotland will be ‘de-facto referendum’ – Nicola Sturgeon” – below is their description.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says the next general election will be a “de-facto referendum” on Scottish independence.

After the Supreme Court rejected a bid for a second referendum, Ms Sturgoen vowed to fight on for “the basic democratic right” to chose Scotland’s future.

#scotland #politics #skynews #nicolasturgeon

Sky News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Sky News

Sky News is a British free-to-air television news channel and organisation. Sky News is distributed via a radio news service, and through online channels. It is owned by Sky Group, a division of Comcast. John Ryley is the head of Sky News, a role he has held since June 2006.

Recent from Sky News:

Landslide rips through Italian holiday island Ischia leaving dozens cut off

Category: Construction, News

Emma Thompson on ‘genuine jeopardy’ reading Roald Dahl stories growing up

Category: News

Man rescued from train tracks by police officers and a member of the public

Category: News

In This Story: Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Ferguson Sturgeon is a Scottish politician who is currently serving as the fifth First Minister of Scotland and leader of the Scottish National Party since November 2014. She is the first woman to hold either position.

6 Recent Items: Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon vows to push ahead with ‘de facto’ referendum

Category: News

Nicola Sturgeon knows an independent Scotland would be a disaster, says Mark Dolan

Category: News

Nicola Sturgeon: ‘Voice of Scottish people’ will not be silenced

Category: News

What’s next for Scottish independence after Supreme Court rules on referendum powers?

Category: Legal, News

‘Voice of the Scottish people’ will not be silenced, Sturgeon tells independence rally

Category: News

Scotland denied independence referendum by UK court

Category: News

In This Story: Scotland

Scotland is a country in Western Europe which forms part of the United Kingdom. Its government was joined with that of England’s through the 1707 Acts of Union. A devolved government now administers many of the affairs of the country, though ultimate authority still resides with Westminster. Scotland has a distinct legal system and national sporting associations. 5.2 million people live in Scotland and the largest city in the country is Glasgow, though the capital is Edinburgh where the government sits at the Scottish Parliament opposite Holyrood Palace.

3 Recent Items: Scotland

Doddie Weir: Scottish rugby legend and MND campaigner passes away aged 52

Category: News

The Wolfman | Benicio Del Toro and Anthony Hopkins Fight Scene

Category: Film

Nicola Sturgeon knows an independent Scotland would be a disaster, says Mark Dolan

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.