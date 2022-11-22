7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “News Hit: NSW nurses strike for 4th time in 2022; Socceroos fever grips Melbourne | Sunrise” – below is their description.

New South Wales nurses will go on strike for the 4th time this year, demanding better pay and safer staffing levels; the Socceroos have kicked off their World Cup campaign, taking on the might of defending champions France in Qatar, with a massive crowd watching in Melbourne’s Federation Square; and schools and charities have been targeted in a concerning new wave of attacks by international hackers. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

