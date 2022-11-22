News Hit: NSW nurses strike for 4th time in 2022; Socceroos fever grips Melbourne | Sunrise

by
News hit: nsw nurses strike for 4th time in 2022; socceroos fever grips melbourne | sunrise

7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “News Hit: NSW nurses strike for 4th time in 2022; Socceroos fever grips Melbourne | Sunrise” – below is their description.

New South Wales nurses will go on strike for the 4th time this year, demanding better pay and safer staffing levels; the Socceroos have kicked off their World Cup campaign, taking on the might of defending champions France in Qatar, with a massive crowd watching in Melbourne’s Federation Square; and schools and charities have been targeted in a concerning new wave of attacks by international hackers.

7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - 7NEWS Australia

Seven News is the television news service of the Seven Network and, as of 2016, the highest-rating in Australia. The news service draws upon overseas channels for select international coverage. The network’s Director of News and Current Affairs is Craig McPherson.

Recent from 7NEWS Australia:

Daniel Andrews and Labor win 2022 Victoria state election – FULL winning speech | 7NEWS

Category: Manufacturing, News

Victoria Liberal leader Matthew Guy concession speech | 7NEWS

Category: News

Daniel Andrews and Labor win 2022 Victoria state election | 7NEWS

Category: Manufacturing, News

In This Story: Australia

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.

7 Recent Items: Australia

Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day seven in Qatar

Category: News

Wales 34 – 39 Australia | Australia complete Impressive comeback! | Autumn Nations Cup Highlights

Category: Sport

Watch again: Football fans gather in Paris bar to watch France vs Denmark at Qatar World Cup

Category: News

Top 3 Female Entrepreneur Pitches | Shark Tank AUS

Category: Legal, Television

Live: Football fans gather in Paris bar to watch France vs Denmark at Qatar World Cup

Category: News

Kawamura Round 3 Highlights | 2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship

Category: Golf

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews’ victory speech in full | ABC News

Category: News

In This Story: France

France is a republic and the largest Western European nation. Through expansion and colonisation in the 17th and 18th centuries France became a great power and still retains territories around the world. It has a seat on the UN security council and is the world’s fourth most wealthy country with a high standard of living and strong cultural identity.

6 Recent Items: France

Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day seven in Qatar

Category: News

Magic Mbappe scores for France | #shortsfifaworldcup

Category: Sport

Kylian Mbappe double fires France to victory against Denmark | World Cup 2022

Category: Sport

Watch again: Football fans gather in Paris bar to watch France vs Denmark at Qatar World Cup

Category: News

Watch again: Fans gather for France vs Denmark at Qatar World Cup

Category: News

Live: Football fans gather in Paris bar to watch France vs Denmark at Qatar World Cup

Category: News

In This Story: Melbourne

Melbourne is the coastal capital of the southeastern Australian state of Victoria. Population: 4.936 million (2018).

5 Recent Items: Melbourne

Wild crime spree across Melbourne’s north comes to terrifying end | 7NEWS

Category: News

ISIS kingpin returns to Australia, Man arrested in India for suspected murder | 9 News Australia

Category: News

Lleyton Hewitt v David Nalbandian Full Match | Australian Open 2005 Quarterfinal

Category: Australian Open

Melbourne Lord Mayor under fire for telling the world the pandemic was good for Melbourne | 7NEWS

Category: News

Voters in Pakenham discuss their thoughts on the Victorian election | ABC News

Category: News

In This Story: New South Wales

New South Wales is a southeastern Australian state, distinguished by its coastal cities and national parks. Sydney, its capital, is home to iconic structures such as the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge.

Population: 7.544 million (Sept 2014)

3 Recent Items: New South Wales

Preparations for the 2022 NSW Schools Spectacular | 7NEWS

Category: News

Sydney men charged over multinational crime ring importing drugs to NSW | ABC News

Category: News

Former TV star Andrew O’Keefe re-arrested and put before a courtroom bail hearing | 7NEWS

Category: News

In This Story: Qatar

Qatar is a peninsular Arab country whose terrain comprises arid desert and a long Persian (Arab) Gulf shoreline of beaches and dunes. Also on the coast is the capital, Doha, known for its futuristic skyscrapers and other ultramodern architecture inspired by ancient Islamic design, such as the limestone Museum of Islamic Art. The museum sits on the city’s Corniche waterfront promenade.

2 Recent Items: Qatar

The grittiness behind the glamour of the World Cup

Category: News

Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day seven in Qatar

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.