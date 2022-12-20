News Hit: Dramatic mountain stand-off with alleged killer ends; Queensland police memorial

by
News hit: dramatic mountain stand-off with alleged killer ends; queensland police memorial

7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled "News Hit: Dramatic mountain stand-off with alleged killer ends; Queensland police memorial"

New South Wales Police have arrested a man over the murder of a woman in Sydney’s west, following tense negotiations with police in the Blue Mountains overnight; the two Queensland police officers shot dead when they were ambushed last week, will be farewelled this morning, at a memorial service in Brisbane; two Melbourne Victory fans have been handed life bans for their involvement in the violent pitch invasion over the weekend.

