NBC News published this video item, entitled “Newborn Baby Killed In Russian Missile Strike On Ukrainian Hospital, Officials Say” – below is their description.

A newborn baby was killed when Russian missiles hit a maternity ward in the south of the country, Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday. The child’s mother and attending doctor had been rescued, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. NBC News YouTube Channel

