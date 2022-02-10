New Zealand, France: Are Canada’s vaccine protests spreading?

by

For two weeks Canada’s “Freedom Convoy” has caused havoc in Ottawa and brought two trade routes to a halt. Now there are fears that anti-vaccine protests could spread around the world as similar protests appear in New Zealand and France.

