Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “New Zealand, France: Are Canada’s vaccine protests spreading?” – below is their description.
For two weeks Canada’s “Freedom Convoy” has caused havoc in Ottawa and brought two trade routes to a halt. Now there are fears that anti-vaccine protests could spread around the world as similar protests appear in New Zealand and France.Al Jazeera English YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.