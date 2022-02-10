7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “New program helping Queensland parents save on school expenses | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

It used to be textbooks; now it’s technology. Sending your kids to school has never been more expensive, but a new program is helping mums and dads struggling to pay for gadgets with no interest loans. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.