New political party in Taiwan fights to soften mahjong gambling laws

by
New political party in taiwan fights to soften mahjong gambling laws

South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled “New political party in Taiwan fights to soften mahjong gambling laws” – below is their description.

A new political party has emerged in Taiwan with an unusual and singular platform – mahjong. Mahjong the Greatest Party wants the centuries-old Chinese tile game, which is especially popular among the elderly on the island, to be declared a “legitimate recreation” and allow players to legally gamble. As Taiwan hurtles towards becoming a “super aged” society, Mahjong the Greatest Party claims that the game can help senior citizens improve their quality of life and bring them happiness.

Related story:

Taiwan Straits link in the air https://www.scmp.com/article/16857/taiwan-straits-link-air

Support us:

https://subscribe.scmp.com

South China Morning Post YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - South China Morning Post

The South China Morning Post (SCMP), with its Sunday edition, the Sunday Morning Post, is a Hong Kong-based English-language newspaper founded in 1903. It is Hong Kong’s newspaper of record, owned by Alibaba Group.

Recent from South China Morning Post:

Fighting to save the last trams of India

Category: News

Kris Wu sentenced to 13 years in prison for sex crimes in China

Category: News

Meet Flossie, the world’s oldest living cat at nearly 27 years old

Category: News

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

7 Recent Items: China

Protests against COVID-19 lockdown measures erupt in China’s Xinjiang region

Category: News

Beijing residents refuse building lockdown, COVID-19 testing

Category: News

Lockdown protests in China grow as COVID cases surge

Category: Construction, Entertainment

The West Block: Nov. 27, 2022 | New Indo-Pacific Strategy and Trudeau’s testimony on Emergencies Act

Category: News

Tucker: Biden sees these ‘collapsing’ countries as a model for us #shorts

Category: News

China: Protests break out in Xinjiang following fatal high-rise fire under lockdown

Category: Media, News

Abu Dhabi welcomes world’s first large dynamic positioning shallow-water special exploration vessel

Category: Energy, News, Oil & Gas

In This Story: Taiwan

Taiwan, officially the Republic of China, is a country in East Asia. Neighbouring countries include the People’s Republic of China to the northwest, Japan to the northeast, and the Philippines to the south.

The political status of Taiwan is complicated. The Republic of China (ROC) is no longer a member of the UN, having been replaced by the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in 1971. Taiwan is claimed by the PRC, which refuses diplomatic relations with countries that recognise the ROC. Taiwan maintains official diplomatic relations with 14 out of 193 UN member states and the Holy See.

2 Recent Items: Taiwan

Dialogue Weekend: China-U.S. military talks & Cuban president’s visit to China

Category: News

Why China will be watching Taiwan elections closely | DW News

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.