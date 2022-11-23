South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled “New political party in Taiwan fights to soften mahjong gambling laws” – below is their description.

A new political party has emerged in Taiwan with an unusual and singular platform – mahjong. Mahjong the Greatest Party wants the centuries-old Chinese tile game, which is especially popular among the elderly on the island, to be declared a "legitimate recreation" and allow players to legally gamble. As Taiwan hurtles towards becoming a "super aged" society, Mahjong the Greatest Party claims that the game can help senior citizens improve their quality of life and bring them happiness.

