NBC News published this video item, entitled “New Mexico Investigators Blast ‘Rust’ For Firearm Safety Failures” – below is their description.
A report from New Mexico’s Health and Safety Bureau blames Rust Movie Productions for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and the near-fatal shooting of director Joel Souza. Investigators concluded the “tragic incident never would have happened” if industry standards for firearm safety were followed. A spokesperson for “Rust,” says “we disagree with its findings and plan to appeal.”
NBC News YouTube Channel
About This Source - NBC News
NBC News is the news division of the American broadcast television network NBC.
NBC News aired the first, regularly scheduled news program in American broadcast television history on February 21, 1940.
The National Broadcasting Company is an American English-language commercial broadcast television and radio network which is the flagship property of and owned by Comcast. The network is headquartered at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, with additional major offices near Los Angeles, and Chicago.
New Mexico is a state in the Southwestern United States; its capital is Santa Fe, which was founded in 1610 as capital of Nuevo México. Its largest city is Albuquerque with its accompanying metropolitan area. It is one of the Mountain States and shares the Four Corners region with Utah, Colorado, and Arizona.