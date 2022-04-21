New Mexico Investigators Blast ‘Rust’ For Firearm Safety Failures

by

NBC News published this video item, entitled “New Mexico Investigators Blast ‘Rust’ For Firearm Safety Failures” – below is their description.

A report from New Mexico’s Health and Safety Bureau blames Rust Movie Productions for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and the near-fatal shooting of director Joel Souza. Investigators concluded the “tragic incident never would have happened” if industry standards for firearm safety were followed. A spokesperson for “Rust,” says “we disagree with its findings and plan to appeal.”

NBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - NBC News

NBC News is the news division of the American broadcast television network NBC.

NBC News aired the first, regularly scheduled news program in American broadcast television history on February 21, 1940.

Recent from NBC News:

Top Story with Tom Llamas – April 20 | NBC News NOW

Category: News

South Carolina Supreme Court Stays Firing Squad Execution

Category: News

Arizona Wildfires Burn Over 25,000 Acres, Forcing Thousands To Evacuate

Category: News

In This Story: Halyna Hutchins

Halnya Hutchins was a Director of Photography who died on 21 October 2021 while filming a Western movie entitled “Rust” in an incident involving a prop gun discharged by actor Alec Baldwin.

At the time of this tragic event, she was aged 42, and left behind a husband and son.

5 Recent Items: Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin’s lawyers seek arbitration to avoid liability

Category: Entertainment

Hallie Jackson NOW – Feb. 23 | NBC News NOW

Category: News

Exclusive: Husband of ‘Rust’ Cinematographer Blames Alec Baldwin, Others For Wife’s Death

Category: News

Family of Halyna Hutchins allege ‘reckless’ set in ‘Rust’ wrongful death suit l GMA

Category: News

Alec Baldwin Sued By Family of Cinematographer Killed on Set

Category: News

In This Story: Mexico

Mexico is a country in the southern portion of North America. It is the most populous Spanish-speaking nation. Mexico City is its capital city and largest metropolis.

Mexico became an independent nation state after the successful Mexican War of Independence against Spain in 1821.

Mexico is a developing country, but has the world’s 15th-largest economy by nominal GDP and the 11th-largest by PPP, with the United States being its largest economic partner. Since 2006, a conflict between the government and drug trafficking syndicates has led to over 120,000 deaths.

Mexico receives a significant number of tourists every year; in 2018, it was the 6th most-visited country in the world, with 39 million international arrivals.

4 Recent Items: Mexico

New Mexico Fines ‘Rust’ Film for Prop Gun Death

Category: News

Ukraine: “Almost 5 million people have been forced to leave” – Security Council Briefing (19 April)

Category: News

Bodycam Shows Police Shooting an Active Shooter in Albuquerque

Category: Law

Ukrainian refugees pass Latino migrants to enter US from Mexico

Category: News

In This Story: NBC

The National Broadcasting Company is an American English-language commercial broadcast television and radio network which is the flagship property of and owned by Comcast. The network is headquartered at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, with additional major offices near Los Angeles, and Chicago.

2 Recent Items: NBC

Top Story with Tom Llamas – April 20 | NBC News NOW

Category: News

South Carolina Supreme Court Stays Firing Squad Execution

Category: News

In This Story: New Mexico

New Mexico is a state in the Southwestern United States; its capital is Santa Fe, which was founded in 1610 as capital of Nuevo México. Its largest city is Albuquerque with its accompanying metropolitan area. It is one of the Mountain States and shares the Four Corners region with Utah, Colorado, and Arizona.

2 Recent Items: New Mexico

New Mexico Fines ‘Rust’ Film for Prop Gun Death

Category: News

Bodycam Shows Police Shooting an Active Shooter in Albuquerque

Category: Law

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....