Bloomberg Quicktake: Now published this video item, entitled “New Mexico Fines ‘Rust’ Film for Prop Gun Death” – below is their description.
New Mexico workplace safety regulators say they have issued the maximum possible fine against a film production company for firearms safety failures on the set where a cinematographer was fatally shot in October by actor and producer Alec Baldwin.
New Mexico’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau on Wednesday announced the nearly $140,000 fine against Rust Movie Productions and distributed a scathing narrative of safety failures in violation of standard industry protocols.
Inspectors say production managers took limited or no action to address two rifle misfires of blank rounds on set prior to the fatal shooting.
The bureau also documented gun safety complaints that went unheeded and constraints on safety training.
Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City.
It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.
New Mexico is a state in the Southwestern United States; its capital is Santa Fe, which was founded in 1610 as capital of Nuevo México. Its largest city is Albuquerque with its accompanying metropolitan area. It is one of the Mountain States and shares the Four Corners region with Utah, Colorado, and Arizona.