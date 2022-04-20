New mask guidance leaves millions navigating changed rules l WNT

by

ABC News published this video item, entitled “New mask guidance leaves millions navigating changed rules l WNT” – below is their description.

A day after the federal mask mandate was dropped on planes and public transportation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are advising people to leave their masks on.

