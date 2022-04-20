Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

A day after the federal mask mandate was dropped on planes and public transportation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are advising people to leave their masks on.

ABC News published this video item, entitled “New mask guidance leaves millions navigating changed rules l WNT” – below is their description.

About This Source - ABC News

American Broadcasting Company is an American commercial broadcast radio and television network owned by the Disney Media Networks division of The Walt Disney Company.

ABC News is primarily broadcast from the Times Square Studios in New York City.

