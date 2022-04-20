ABC News published this video item, entitled “New mask guidance leaves millions navigating changed rules l WNT” – below is their description.
A day after the federal mask mandate was dropped on planes and public transportation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are advising people to leave their masks on.
WATCH FULL EPISODES OF WORLD NEWS TONIGHT:
https://abc.com/shows/world-news-tonight
WATCH WORLD NEWS TONIGHT ON HULU:
#WorldNewsTonight #MaskMandate #PublicTransportation #CDC #COVIDABC News YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.