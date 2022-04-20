New Jersey Weed Sales to Start at More Than a Dozen Stores

Recreational marijuana sales in New Jersey will start Thursday at 13 medical dispensaries, according to the state cannabis regulatory commission.

The stores are located in Maplewood, Paterson, Bloomfield, Rochelle Park and Elizabeth — all suburbs outside of New York City — as well as others in the Philadelphia area. New York has yet to start retail sales. Pennsylvania hasn’t legalized recreational marijuana, and the federal government outlaws the drug for all purposes.

