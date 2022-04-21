NBC News published this video item, entitled “New Jersey Community Prioritizes Social Equity In Recreational Marijuana Rollout” – below is their description.

As more states cash in on the cannabis industry, there is a push to prioritize people with prior marijuana convictions. One New Jersey community focuses on the concept of “pot equity.” Hear from a young man who plans to become the first in his state to turn his past into profit. NBC News YouTube Channel

