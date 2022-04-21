New Jersey Community Prioritizes Social Equity In Recreational Marijuana Rollout

NBC News published this video item, entitled “New Jersey Community Prioritizes Social Equity In Recreational Marijuana Rollout” – below is their description.

As more states cash in on the cannabis industry, there is a push to prioritize people with prior marijuana convictions. One New Jersey community focuses on the concept of “pot equity.” Hear from a young man who plans to become the first in his state to turn his past into profit.

About This Source - NBC News

NBC News is the news division of the American broadcast television network NBC.

NBC News aired the first, regularly scheduled news program in American broadcast television history on February 21, 1940.

In This Story: Cannabis

Cannabis, also known as marijuana among other names, is a psychoactive drug from the Cannabis plant. Native to Central Asia and the Indian subcontinent, the cannabis plant has been used as a drug for both recreational and entheogenic purposes and in various traditional medicines for centuries.

In This Story: NBC

The National Broadcasting Company is an American English-language commercial broadcast television and radio network which is the flagship property of and owned by Comcast. The network is headquartered at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, with additional major offices near Los Angeles, and Chicago.

In This Story: New Jersey

New Jersey is a northeastern U.S. state with some 130 miles of Atlantic coast. Jersey City, across the Hudson River from Lower Manhattan, is the site of Liberty State Park, where ferries embark for nearby Ellis Island, with its historic Immigration Museum, and the iconic Statue of Liberty. The Jersey Shore includes notable resort towns like historic Asbury Park and Cape May, with its preserved Victorian buildings.

