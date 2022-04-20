New guidelines for what people should do if someone in their NSW house has COVID | 7NEWS

The NSW Government has released half a dozen new guidelines for how people should conduct themselves if a person in their household has contracted COVID-19.

From 6pm Friday night, someone who lives with a person who has COVID is being asked to follow these guidelines:

• Do not visit aged care, hospitals, disability, and correctional facilities unless a special exemption applies;

• Wear a face mask in indoor settings outside the home;

• Undertake daily RAT tests before coming into close contact with people outside their household, where practicable;

• Avoid contact with elderly and immunocompromised persons where possible;

• Work from home where practical;

• Notify their employer/educational facility that they are a close contact, and that they are not required to isolate as long as they comply with the above.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard says close contacts will need to comply with the above guidelines for 7 days from the time a person in their household tested positive for COVID-19. There are no changes for positive cases: the seven-day isolation requirement remains in place for anyone who has recorded a positive RAT or PCR result.

More Details: https://7news.link/3OqfomT

About This Source - 7NEWS Australia

Seven News is the television news service of the Seven Network and, as of 2016, the highest-rating in Australia. The news service draws upon overseas channels for select international coverage. The network’s Director of News and Current Affairs is Craig McPherson.

In This Story: Australia

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a persistent new cough (non productive, dry)
  • a high temperature (e.g. head feels warm to the touch)
  • shortness of breath (if this is abnormal for the individual, or increased)

Latest News about Covid-19

Below are stories from around the globe related to the 2020 outbreak of novel Coronavirus – since the WHO gave the Covid-19 naming. Most recent items are posted nearest the top.

In This Story: New South Wales

New South Wales is a southeastern Australian state, distinguished by its coastal cities and national parks. Sydney, its capital, is home to iconic structures such as the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge.

Population: 7.544 million (Sept 2014)

