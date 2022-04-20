7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “New guidelines for what people should do if someone in their NSW house has COVID | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

The NSW Government has released half a dozen new guidelines for how people should conduct themselves if a person in their household has contracted COVID-19.

From 6pm Friday night, someone who lives with a person who has COVID is being asked to follow these guidelines:

• Do not visit aged care, hospitals, disability, and correctional facilities unless a special exemption applies;

• Wear a face mask in indoor settings outside the home;

• Undertake daily RAT tests before coming into close contact with people outside their household, where practicable;

• Avoid contact with elderly and immunocompromised persons where possible;

• Work from home where practical;

• Notify their employer/educational facility that they are a close contact, and that they are not required to isolate as long as they comply with the above.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard says close contacts will need to comply with the above guidelines for 7 days from the time a person in their household tested positive for COVID-19. There are no changes for positive cases: the seven-day isolation requirement remains in place for anyone who has recorded a positive RAT or PCR result.

More Details: https://7news.link/3OqfomT

7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel