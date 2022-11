Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

There is a new weapon in the state government’s arsenal targeting heavy vehicle safety on the South-Eastern Freeway.

Leave a Comment Subscribe in Google News

About This Source - 7NEWS Australia

Seven News is the television news service of the Seven Network and, as of 2016, the highest-rating in Australia. The news service draws upon overseas channels for select international coverage. The network’s Director of News and Current Affairs is Craig McPherson.

Recent from 7NEWS Australia: