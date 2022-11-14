CNN published this video item, entitled “New batch of Arizona governor votes released: Kari Lake closes the gap” – below is their description.

Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake has closed the gap on on Democrat Katie Hobbs after the lasted batch of ballots from Maricopa county were released. CNN’s Kyung Lah report that the gains fell short of the Lake campaign’s expectations. #2022election #KyungLah #CNN CNN YouTube Channel

