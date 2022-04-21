This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.
NBC News published this video item, entitled “Netflix Stock Nosedives After Subscriber Loss” – below is their description.
Netflix on Tuesday reported losing 200,000 subscribers and predicted it would lose 2 million subscribers going into its spring quarter. The streaming giant says suspending service in Russia, increasing competition, inflation and easing pandemic restrictions are partly to blame.
