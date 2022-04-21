Netflix Stock Nosedives After Subscriber Loss

Netflix Stock Nosedives After Subscriber Loss

Netflix on Tuesday reported losing 200,000 subscribers and predicted it would lose 2 million subscribers going into its spring quarter. The streaming giant says suspending service in Russia, increasing competition, inflation and easing pandemic restrictions are partly to blame.

