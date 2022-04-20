Netflix shares fall, as company loses 200,000 subscribers

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.
The streaming giant Netflix says it is losing subscribers for the first time in a decade – and could even consider running adverts.
The firm has blamed a number of factors, including closing its operations in Russia, increased competition and people sharing their accounts with non-paying households.
Or is it just not producing enough quality content?
