Netflix shares fall, as company loses 200,000 subscribers

The streaming giant Netflix says it is losing subscribers for the first time in a decade – and could even consider running adverts.

The firm has blamed a number of factors, including closing its operations in Russia, increased competition and people sharing their accounts with non-paying households.

Or is it just not producing enough quality content?

