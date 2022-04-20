Netflix shares fall, as company loses 200,000 subscribers

by

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

Channel 4 News published this video item, entitled “Netflix shares fall, as company loses 200,000 subscribers” – below is their description.

The streaming giant Netflix says it is losing subscribers for the first time in a decade – and could even consider running adverts.

The firm has blamed a number of factors, including closing its operations in Russia, increased competition and people sharing their accounts with non-paying households.

Or is it just not producing enough quality content?

In This Story: Netflix

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is an American technology and media services provider and production company headquartered in Los Gatos, California. Netflix was founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph in Scotts Valley, California.

In This Story: Russia

Russia, or the Russian Federation, is a transcontinental country located in Eastern Europe and Northern Asia. It extends from the Baltic Sea in the west to the Pacific Ocean in the east, and from the Arctic Ocean in the north to the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea in the south.

Russia spans more than one-eighth of the Earth’s inhabited land area, stretching eleven time zones, and bordering 16 sovereign nations. Moscow is the country’s capital.

The Soviet Union was dissolved in 1991 and since 1993 Russia been governed as a federal semi-presidential republic. Russia is a major great power, with the world’s second-most powerful military, and the fourth-highest military expenditure. As a recognised nuclear-weapon state, the country possesses the world’s largest stockpile of nuclear weapons.

