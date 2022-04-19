CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Netflix earnings are a warning to streaming services, says EMJ’s Jackson” – below is their description.

Eric Jackson, EMJ Capital founder and portfolio manager, joins ‘Closing Bell’ to discuss Netflix earnings and the fact that the streaming service lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter. CNBC Television YouTube Channel

