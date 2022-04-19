Netflix earnings are a warning to streaming services, says EMJ’s Jackson

CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Netflix earnings are a warning to streaming services, says EMJ’s Jackson” – below is their description.

Eric Jackson, EMJ Capital founder and portfolio manager, joins ‘Closing Bell’ to discuss Netflix earnings and the fact that the streaming service lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter.

CNBC Television YouTube Channel

About This Source - CNBC Television

CNBC is an American pay television business news channel, which primarily carries business day coverage of U.S. and international financial markets. Following the end of the business day and on non-trading days, CNBC primarily carries financial and business-themed documentaries and reality shows.

As of February 2015, CNBC is available to approximately 93,623,000 pay television households (80.4% of households with television) in the United States.

In This Story: Netflix

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is an American technology and media services provider and production company headquartered in Los Gatos, California. Netflix was founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph in Scotts Valley, California.

