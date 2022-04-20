Netflix | 60 Minutes Archive

From 2006, Lesley Stahl’s interview with Reed Hastings, founder and CEO of Netflix, the online DVD rental service whose subscribers (at that time) paid a flat monthly fee to order DVDs over the Internet, which were then sent to them by regular mail.

“60 Minutes” is the most successful television broadcast in history. Offering hard-hitting investigative reports, interviews, feature segments and profiles of people in the news, the broadcast began in 1968 and is still a hit, over 50 seasons later, regularly making Nielsen’s Top 10.

The oldest and most-watched newsmagazine on television gets the real story on America’s most prevalent issues. CBS News correspondents contribute segments to each hour-long episode. Topics range from hard news coverage to politics, lifestyle, pop culture, business, health, and science. The correspondents and contributors include Sharyn Alfonsi, Anderson Cooper, Steve Kroft, Lara Logan, Norah O’Donnell, Scott Pelley, Charlie Rose, Lesley Stahl, Jon Wertheim, Oprah Winfrey and Bill Whitaker.

  • Presented by: Lesley Stahl; Scott Pelley; Bill Whitaker; John Dickerson;
  • Original release: September 24, 1968
  • Genre: News magazine
  • Related shows: 60 Minutes (Australia); 48 Hours; Face the Nation; CBS Overnight News
  • Networks: CBS News, CBS

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is an American technology and media services provider and production company headquartered in Los Gatos, California. Netflix was founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph in Scotts Valley, California.

Wilmot Reed Hastings Jr. is an American businessman. He is the co-founder, chairman, and co-chief executive officer of Netflix, and sits on a number of boards and non-profit organizations. A former member of the California State Board of Education, Hastings is an advocate for education reform through charter schools.

