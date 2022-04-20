60 Minutes published this video item, entitled “Netflix | 60 Minutes Archive” – below is their description.

From 2006, Lesley Stahl’s interview with Reed Hastings, founder and CEO of Netflix, the online DVD rental service whose subscribers (at that time) paid a flat monthly fee to order DVDs over the Internet, which were then sent to them by regular mail.

“60 Minutes” is the most successful television broadcast in history. Offering hard-hitting investigative reports, interviews, feature segments and profiles of people in the news, the broadcast began in 1968 and is still a hit, over 50 seasons later, regularly making Nielsen’s Top 10.

60 Minutes YouTube Channel