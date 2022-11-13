Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Netanyahu formally tasked with forming Israel’s new government” – below is their description.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s former prime minister, was on Sunday officially tasked with forming a new government, paving the way for his comeback as the head of what is widely expected to be the most right-wing coalition in the country’s history.

Yet, the 73-year-old veteran politician promised to serve all Israelis, “those who voted for us and those who did not – it is my responsibility”.

“I have decided to assign to you, Benjamin Netanyahu, the task of forming a government,” President Isaac Herzog told him at a ceremony in Jerusalem.

Israel has experienced a period of unprecedented political gridlock that forced five elections in less than four years.

