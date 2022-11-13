Netanyahu formally tasked with forming Israel’s new government

by
Netanyahu formally tasked with forming israel’s new government

Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Netanyahu formally tasked with forming Israel’s new government” – below is their description.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s former prime minister, was on Sunday officially tasked with forming a new government, paving the way for his comeback as the head of what is widely expected to be the most right-wing coalition in the country’s history.

Yet, the 73-year-old veteran politician promised to serve all Israelis, “those who voted for us and those who did not – it is my responsibility”.

“I have decided to assign to you, Benjamin Netanyahu, the task of forming a government,” President Isaac Herzog told him at a ceremony in Jerusalem.

Israel has experienced a period of unprecedented political gridlock that forced five elections in less than four years.

Al Jazeera English YouTube Channel

About This Source - Al Jazeera English

Al Jazeera is a Qatari state-funded broadcaster based in Doha, Qatar, owned by the Al Jazeera Media Network.

Israel

Israel, a Middle Eastern country on the Mediterranean Sea, is regarded by Jews, Christians and Muslims as the biblical Holy Land. 

