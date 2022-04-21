South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled “Nepal’s ‘living goddess’; 8-year-old incarnation of Kali tries to lead a normal life” – below is their description.

Nepalese Ojaswi Ghulu was only eight months old in 2014 when she was chosen to become the "Living Goddess of Panauti", revered by the nation's Hindus as the incarnation of the goddess of power, Kali. Now at age eight, the girl is experiencing a mostly normal childhood, attending school, playing and pursuing personal interests. But she is kept separate from others while eating or while at play, and stands out when she appears in public in full regalia twice a year. The youngster is worshipped for 10 days during the festival of Dashain and on Ram Navami, two major Hindu festivals in Nepal.

