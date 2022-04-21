Nepal’s ‘living goddess’; 8-year-old incarnation of Kali tries to lead a normal life

by

South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled "Nepal's 'living goddess'; 8-year-old incarnation of Kali tries to lead a normal life"

Nepalese Ojaswi Ghulu was only eight months old in 2014 when she was chosen to become the “Living Goddess of Panauti”, revered by the nation’s Hindus as the incarnation of the goddess of power, Kali. Now at age eight, the girl is experiencing a mostly normal childhood, attending school, playing and pursuing personal interests. But she is kept separate from others while eating or while at play, and stands out when she appears in public in full regalia twice a year. The youngster is worshipped for 10 days during the festival of Dashain and on Ram Navami, two major Hindu festivals in Nepal.

About This Source - South China Morning Post

The South China Morning Post (SCMP), with its Sunday edition, the Sunday Morning Post, is a Hong Kong-based English-language newspaper founded in 1903. It is Hong Kong’s newspaper of record, owned by Alibaba Group.

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

In This Story: Nepal

Nepal, officially the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, is a sovereign country in South Asia. It is mainly in the Himalayas, but also includes parts of the Indo-Gangetic Plain. It is landlocked, and borders China in the north and India in the south, east and west, while Bangladesh is located within only 27 km (17 mi) of its southeastern tip and Bhutan is separated from it by the Indian state of Sikkim. Nepal has a diverse geography, including fertile plains, subalpine forested hills, and eight of the world’s ten tallest mountains, including Mount Everest, the highest point on Earth. Kathmandu is the capital and the largest city. Nepal is a multiethnic country, with Nepali as the official language.

