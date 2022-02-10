GBNews published this video item, entitled “Neil Oliver on Scotlands Covid measures and the damage he believes Covid restrictions have done.” – below is their description.

‘It’s been like a mass social experiment and now we’re seeing the results.’ GB News’ Neil Oliver on the damage he believes Covid restrictions have done. 📺 Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626 Watch on TV: Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626 Listen on DAB+ Radio GBNews YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.