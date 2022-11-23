DW News published this video item, entitled “Nearly 300 killed in Indonesia’s powerful earthquake – What do people now need most? | DW News” – below is their description.

The death toll from Monday’s earthquake in Indonesia has risen to more than 280, including children who were killed when their schools collapsed.

The magnitude 5.6 event struck the main island of Java, south of the capital Jakarta. Landslides and tough terrain are blocking access to areas where civilians are believed to be trapped. Rescue efforts are underway to find survivors.

DW Correspondent Sharon Sumolang has been reporting from near the earthquake’s epicenter and reports from a treatment center.

