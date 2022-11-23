7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Neale Daniher’s FightMND charity distributes $13 million in grants | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

Neale Daniher’s quest for a cure for motor neurone disease has just received a $13 million boost. After a record year of fundraising, his FightMND charity has handed grants to the most promising research. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

