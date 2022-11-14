NBC News published this video item, entitled “NBC News’ Richard Engel Gives Inside Look Into Newly Liberated City Of Kherson” – below is their description.
After 8 months of brutal Russian occupation, residents are rejoicing. Many are showing gratitude to Ukrainian soldiers, asking them for autographs. But the realities of war are a constant reminder: there is no power or running water.NBC News YouTube Channel
