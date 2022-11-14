This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

NBC News published this video item, entitled “NBC News’ Richard Engel Gives Inside Look Into Newly Liberated City Of Kherson” – below is their description.

After 8 months of brutal Russian occupation, residents are rejoicing. Many are showing gratitude to Ukrainian soldiers, asking them for autographs. But the realities of war are a constant reminder: there is no power or running water. NBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.