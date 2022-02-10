FRANCE 24 English published this video item, entitled “Nazi soup: US lawmaker roasted after mixing up gazpacho and Gestapo • FRANCE 24 English” – below is their description.

IN THE PAPERS – Thursday, February 10: We look at how the Canadian truckers’ “Freedom Convoy” is being replicated in New Zealand and France. Meanwhile, the British papers are joyous after PM Boris Johnson announces plans to lift all Covid-19 restrictions in England within two weeks. Also, new study shows how our personalities influence our musical tastes. Finally, a US congresswoman is derided for mixing up gazpacho with Gestapo! 🔔 FRANCE 24 English YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.