Nazi soup: US lawmaker roasted after mixing up gazpacho and Gestapo • FRANCE 24 English

IN THE PAPERS – Thursday, February 10: We look at how the Canadian truckers’ “Freedom Convoy” is being replicated in New Zealand and France. Meanwhile, the British papers are joyous after PM Boris Johnson announces plans to lift all Covid-19 restrictions in England within two weeks. Also, new study shows how our personalities influence our musical tastes. Finally, a US congresswoman is derided for mixing up gazpacho with Gestapo!

Boris Johnson has been Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party since 2019.

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a persistent new cough (non productive, dry)
  • a high temperature (e.g. head feels warm to the touch)
  • shortness of breath (if this is abnormal for the individual, or increased)

France is a republic and the largest Western European nation. Through expansion and colonisation in the 17th and 18th centuries France became a great power and still retains territories around the world. It has a seat on the UN security council and is the world's fourth most wealthy country with a high standard of living and strong cultural identity.

