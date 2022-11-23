GBNews published this video item, entitled “Naturism: ‘it’s just people being naked enjoying everything nature has to offer’ | Elle Bert” – below is their description.

‘It’s just so much fun. Naked people are very relaxed, chilled, and open… It’s just people being naked enjoying everything nature has to offer.’ Elle Bert discusses what naturism is and why she practices it, as the number of naturists in the UK has doubled in the last decade. Watch on TV: Virgin 604, Freesat 216, Sky 512, Freeview 236, YouView 236 Listen on DAB+ Radio GBNews YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.