by
GBNews published this video item, entitled "Naturism: 'it's just people being naked enjoying everything nature has to offer' | Elle Bert"

‘It’s just so much fun. Naked people are very relaxed, chilled, and open… It’s just people being naked enjoying everything nature has to offer.’

Elle Bert discusses what naturism is and why she practices it, as the number of naturists in the UK has doubled in the last decade.

