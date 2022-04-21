ABC News published this video item, entitled “Native Americans facing disenrollment fight to remain with tribe | ABCNL” – below is their description.

After being disenrolled from the Nooksack tribe in 2016 after a former tribal chair questioned their ancestral lineage, the Rabang family fights to preserve their family history.

