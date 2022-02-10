This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content; this may take several hours to complete. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news in the mean time.

DW News published this video item, entitled “Nations amp up diplomatic threats in Ukraine crisis | DW News” – below is their description.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Russia will face severe economic and political consequences if it invades Ukraine. At the same time, Russia and its close ally Belarus have begun war games involving tens of thousands of troops. A massive buildup of Russian troops and weaponry on the border with Ukraine has prompted fears of an invasion — something Moscow denies it is planning. DW News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.