Nations agree to ‘historic’ deal to protect a third of the world’s biodiversity | COP15 Wrap

A historic agreement to protect biodiversity was reached at the UN Biodiversity Conference (COP15) in Montreal, Canada. Nations agreed to preserve 30 percent of the planet’s land, oceans and coastal areas by 2030. The agreement is critical to protecting biodiversity and restoring ecosystems.

