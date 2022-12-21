7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Nation farewells two police constables killed in Queensland shooting | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

‘Our hearts bleed blue’ – that was one of the messages as the nation farewelled the two young police constables shot dead in Queensland last week. The Brisbane venue was packed to capacity, with many more watching live, as Rachel McCrow and Matthew Arnold were hailed as heroes, killed while trying to help. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

