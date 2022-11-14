Fox News published this video item, entitled “Nancy Pelosi affirms intent to remain in Congress” – below is their description.
Fox News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram breaks down issues in the aftermath of the GOP’s lackluster midterms performance and whether House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., will remain in Congress.
Fox News YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.
About This Source - Fox News
Fox News is an American multinational conservative cable news television channel. It is owned by Fox News Media, which itself is owned by the Fox Corporation. The channel broadcasts primarily from studios at 1211 Avenue of the Americas in New York City.
Chad, officially known as the Republic of Chad, is a landlocked country in north-central Africa. It is bordered by Libya to the north, Sudan to the east, the Central African Republic to the south, Cameroon to the south-west, Nigeria to the southwest (at Lake Chad), and Niger to the west.
The capital N’Djamena is the largest city. Chad’s official languages are Arabic and French. Chad is home to over 200 different ethnic and linguistic groups. Islam (51.8%) and Christianity (44.1%) are the main religions practiced in Chad.
Nancy Patricia Pelosi is an American politician serving as a congresswoman from California and the speaker of the United States House of Representatives. A member of the Democratic Party, Pelosi is the only woman in U.S. history to serve as Speaker and the highest-ranking female elected official in United States history. She is also the dean of California’s congressional delegation. As House speaker, Pelosi is second in the presidential line of succession, after the vice president.