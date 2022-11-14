Fox News published this video item, entitled “Nancy Pelosi affirms intent to remain in Congress” – below is their description.

Fox News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram breaks down issues in the aftermath of the GOP’s lackluster midterms performance and whether House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., will remain in Congress. Fox News YouTube Channel

